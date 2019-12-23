Woman accused of stealing more than £500 of goods from Aberdeen shops

A woman has been accused of stealing more than £500 of goods from Aberdeen shops.

Police patrolling Aberdeen city centre said today that, during an ongoing retail operation, officers apprehended a 39-year-old woman in connection with an alleged shoplifting offence.

They said the woman had allegedly been found in possession of stealing items worth more than £500 from various shops in the Union Square shopping centre.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Units will continue to support the retailers to prevent such crimes.”