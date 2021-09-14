Woman accused of £85,000 Hillary Clinton movie scam

A woman has been accused of scamming nearly £85,000 by pretending she was a documentary filmmaker who knew Hillary Clinton.
Anne Mulloy, from Fraserburgh, is facing allegations that she deceived a woman between April 2015 and January 2016 by claiming she was making the film about the US politician and needed the money to travel to business meetings and pay for a flat in London.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe