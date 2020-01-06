Woman abused by nuns launches £750k compensation bid

A woman abused by nuns at an Aberdeen orphanage has launched a legal action against the Catholic order for £750,000.

Annmarie McGuigan, 59, was beaten and locked in cupboards at the Nazareth House children’s home in Aberdeen, where she lived for five years between 1969 and 1974.

The findings of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI), released last year, revealed thousands of children led “miserable and fearful lives” at the hands of the nuns.

However, Annemarie, who lives in Renfrewshire, has broken her silence in a bid to try to help all victims of Sisters of Nazareth get justice.

She said: “We cannot let the Sisters of Nazareth simply say ‘sorry’ to the SCAI and walk away.

“They have to help victims repair their lives and they have to be seen to do it – otherwise none of us can ever truly get justice.

“They ruined my life and the lives of so many others.”

During her time at the home, where she was housed along with her brother and sister, Annemarie was force-fed stovies at each meal time over three days, resulting in her being sick.

Now the 59-year-old is seeking £750,000 in damages because she is still traumatised and has been unable to work.

She has had suicide attempts, depression and is too scared to go outside.

Kim Leslie, specialist abuse lawyer at Digby Brown Solicitors, is leading the personal action for survivors.

She said: “I cannot praise Annemarie enough for taking the selfless decision to share her story and inspire others.

“My team is now raising multiple court actions against the Sisters of Nazareth to help survivors gain access to justice.”

The Sisters of Nazareth said no one was available for comment.