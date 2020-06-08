Woman, 91, dies in north-east house fire

A 91-year-old woman has died following a house fire in a north-east village.

Nine appliances spent hours battling the massive blaze last night on Clark Street in Hopeman.

Firefighters were called out at 4.20pm to fight the flames, with a stop message being received at 12.52am.

Emergency services remained on scene this afternoon making sure the area was safe and investigating the incident.

The fire was not believed to be suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 91-year-old woman has died following a fire at a house in Clark Street, Hopeman, Elgin on Sunday, 7 June, 2020.

“Emergency services were called to the address at 4.25pm on Sunday afternoon and inquiries are continuing.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”