Woman, 91, dies after crash on Aberdeen road

A woman has died after a crash in Aberdeen.

The collision, on North Anderson Drive, near the junction with Ashgrove Road West happened at around 1pm on January 21 and involved a silver Citroen Relay van and a blue Peugeot 208.

The 91-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she sadly died as a result of her injuries.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, of Aberdeen road policing, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the woman who was involved in this crash.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I would ask anyone who has any information to come forward.

“We are keen to speak to the drivers of a white Fiat 500 and a white BMW i3 who were in the area at the time of the crash.

“I would also ask anyone who has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the crash to get in contact with officers.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 1488 of 21 January, 2020.