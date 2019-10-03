Woman, 85, seriously hurt after being hit by taxi on Aberdeen street

A woman was taken to hospital following a serious accident involving a taxi on an Aberdeen street.

Emergency services were called to Faulds Row in Kincorth shortly after 12.30pm yesterday.

At least eight police vehicles were dispatched to the scene, as well as an ambulance, trauma team and rapid response unit.

The 85-year-old woman pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance and was said to be in a serious condition.

The driver of the blue Ford Tourneo taxi was not injured in the accident.

The road was closed at Provost Watt Drive between Cairngorm Crescent and Faulds Row for more than five hours. It reopened at 5.40pm.

Police cordoned off the road and crash scene investigators could be seen photographing the cab involved and placing yellow markers where the incident took place.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Kincorth councillor Alex Nicoll said his thoughts were with the woman involved.

He said: “It is never nice to hear about something like this.

“I’m very concerned and my thoughts are with this lady and her family at this very difficult time. I would ask anyone with information about the incident to contact police.”

Fellow Kincorth councillor Stephen Flynn added: “It is extremely worrying to hear this and as is always the case in these situations I would encourage anyone with information to contact the police.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.31pm to attend a road traffic incident on Faulds Row, Aberdeen. We dispatched an ambulance, a rapid response unit and the trauma team to the incident and a female patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”