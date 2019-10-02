Woman, 85, in ‘serious’ condition after city collision

An 85-year-old woman is a serious condition in hospital following a collision with a taxi.

Emergency services were called to Faulds Row in Kincorth shortly after 12.30pm following the accident which involved a blue Ford Tourneo. The taxi driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for more than five hours to allow police to carry out their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle or the female pedestrian beforehand is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1528 of October, 2 2019.