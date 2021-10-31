Woman, 81, taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash near Banff

A woman was taken to hospital following a serious crash on the A97 near Banff.

The incident happened at around 9am on Friday October 29 at the crossroad junction at Mill of Brydock, Alvah, in Aberdeenshire.

It involved two cars, a red Dacia Sandero car and a white Peugeot Boxer van, which were both travelling on the A97 Huntly and Aberchirder road.

Police attended the incident and the driver of the Dacia, an 81-year-old woman, was taken to hospital.

She was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries.

Appealing for witnesses

Officers are now appealing to the public to help them to establish what happened.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the north-east road policing unit said: “Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone who was driving at or near the location who has not already been spoken to by an officer.”

Anyone who has information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 734 of October 29.