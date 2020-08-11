Woman, 78, charged after spate of thefts from north-east cemetery

A pensioner has been charged in connection with a series of thefts at a north-east cemetery stretching back four years.

The high number of thefts are said to have happened at Elgin Cemetery between 2016 and 2020.

A woman, 78, was arrested, charged and interviewed on Sunday.

Elgin Community Officer, Constable Jamie Dey, said: “I would like to thank members of the public who assisted us with our inquiries.

“This type of incident was particularly distressing for the relatives involved and I am glad that this inquiry has been brought to a successful conclusion for those concerned.”

A report is to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.