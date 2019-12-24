Woman, 69, in critical condition after being struck by car on Aberdeen road

A woman is in a critical but stable condition in hospital today after being hit by a car on an Aberdeen street.

Police were called to the Lang Stracht in Mastrick shortly before 4.15pm yesterday.

The 69-year-old was struck by a red Hyundai and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received reports of a collision involving a woman and a vehicle at just before 4.15pm.

“At the request of the Scottish Ambulance Service, police were called to Lang Stracht – outside Lidl Supermarket – and assisted paramedics.

“The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Officers closed road for much of last night and advised drivers to avoid the area.

Road Policing Sergeant Craig McNeill said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to get in touch.

“I would be particularly interested to speak to anyone who was on the Lang Stracht at the time with a dash cam as that may greatly assist our inquiries.”

Police officers remained at Lang Stracht last night while they carried out investigations into the cause of the incident. The road was blocked off between Stronsay Drive and Summerhill Road for a number of hours.

It reopened just after midnight.