Woman, 69, dies in hospital after crash on Aberdeen road

A woman who was hit by a car on an Aberdeen road last week has died in hospital.

Joan Kane, 69, from Aberdeen, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident which happened on the Lang Stracht at around 4.10pm on December 23.

Police Scotland have confirmed she died in hospital yesterday.

Officers are supporting her family and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Sergeant Craig McNeill of the North Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mrs Kane.

“I would urge anyone who may have information about the collision and has not already spoken to officers, to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 2391 of Monday, 23 December, 2019.”