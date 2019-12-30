Woman, 69, dies in hospital after crash on Aberdeen road

A woman who was hit by a car on an Aberdeen road last week has died in hospital.

Joan Kane, 69, from Aberdeen, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident which happened on the Lang Stracht at around 4.10pm on December 23.

Police Scotland have confirmed she died in hospital on Sunday.

Officers are supporting her family and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Sergeant Craig McNeill of the North Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mrs Kane. I would urge anyone who may have information about the collision and has not already spoken to officers, to contact police on 101 quoting

incident number 2391 of Monday, December 23 2019.”

Officers closed the road for much of the night and advised drivers to avoid the area while they carried out investigations into the incident.

The road was blocked off between Stronsay Drive and Summerhill Road for a number of hours, reopening just after midnight.