Woman, 53, in critical condition after crash on A90

A woman is in a critical condition after a one-vehicle crash on the A90.

The crash, which involved a blue Volvo XC60, happened on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road two miles north of Fourdoun at around 12.30pm yesterday.

The 53-year-old woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she remains in a critical condition.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the road policing department said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the lady involved in this incident.

“An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who has not yet come forward, to get in touch.

“Likewise if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries, please let us know.”

Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111 in confidence, quoting incident number PS20190217-1999