Woman, 44, charged after alleged thefts from homes of elderly

A 44-year-old woman has been charged after a number of alleged thefts from properties in a north-east town.

The majority of the alleged thefts occurred within the homes of elderly and vulnerable people in Fraserburgh.

The incidents occurred between Friday, 25 October and Tuesday, 12 November.

The woman is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 17 December.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan, of Aberdeenshire CID, said: “Acquisitive crime can have a devastating impact on victims and we want to make sure residents in our local community are making as much efforts as possible to ensure their property is as secure against such incidents.

“Some cases involve entry being forced but often we find properties that have been left insecure are targeted.

“Double checking that your home is securely locked is essential to prevent you being the next victim of crime. I would also urge people to watch out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours and family members, providing assistance and help to them where possible”

“Should you notice any suspicious activity around your property you can call Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”