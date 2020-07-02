Woman, 41, to appear in court following incident at Aberdeen hospital

A 41-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an incident at an Aberdeen hospital.

Police in the north-east confirmed the woman has been charged in connection with an alleged incident where a package containing a powder was discovered at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The incident was reported to police around 12.30pm on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The woman has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.