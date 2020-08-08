Woman, 41, charged after assault and robbery on Aberdeen street

A woman has been charged following an assault and robbery on an Aberdeen street.

The incident, in which a 27-year-old woman was threatened and her handbag stolen, happened on Ashgrove Road at around 9am on Thursday.

The victim did not require medical treatment, however was left distressed by the incident.

Today, officers in Aberdeen confirmed a 41-year-old woman had been charged in connection with the incident.

She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday. A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.