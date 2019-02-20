Wednesday, February 20th 2019 Show Links
Woman, 40, taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle on Aberdeen road

by Lee McCann
20/02/2019, 7:28 am Updated: 20/02/2019, 8:00 am
A 40-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on an Aberdeen road.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wellington Road at 6.50am this morning.

A police spokeswoman said her injuries “were not thought to be life threatening”.

She said: “We received the call at 6.51am for an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“A forty-year-old female has been taken to hospital.

“Injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”

The road remains open.

