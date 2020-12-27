Show Links
Woman, 38, charged in connection with thefts from north-east homes

by Ana Da Silva
27/12/2020, 9:41 am
A 38-year-old woman has been charged in connection with thefts from north-east homes.

Police said the woman has been charged in connection with sneak-in thefts in Banff.

The incident happened overnight between December 20 and December 21.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

