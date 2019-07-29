Woman, 37, arrested after man injured in disturbance on Aberdeen street

A woman has been arrested after a man was injured in a disturbance on an Aberdeen street.

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital with facial injuries which were described by officers as “serious”.

A 37-year-old woman has now been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Walker Road in Torry shortly after 2am.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Constable Sammi Gray said: “Inquiries are ongoing and a 37-year-old woman has been arrested.

“We are looking to trace two men seen in the area, both aged in their mid to late teens, who may have information relating to this incident.

“Anyone who has information in relation to this incident is urged to contact police Scotland on 101 quoting 358 of July 29 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 should they wish to remain anonymous.”