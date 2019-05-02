Woman, 36, cleared of trying to cheat Aberdeen pensioner out of money from behind bars

A woman accused of attempting to defraud a pensioner wept in the dock after a sheriff cleared her of any wrongdoing.

Cheryl Mitchell, 36, was accused of impersonating a prison officer to con Alistair Wright, 75, out of money – but the case was dismissed yesterday.

Mitchell called Aberdeen man Mr Wright 17 times in April 2017 from HMP Grampian, where she is serving a five-year term for fraud.

The Crown argued she told Mr Wright she was a prison worker and tried to get him to pay a sum of money to someone to pay off part of an £80,000 drug debt owed by Jade Gibson to a Liverpool drug dealer.

Miss Gibson told the court she did not have such a debt.

In a police interview played in court, Mitchell admitted making calls and to writing to police to accuse Mr Wright of trying to smuggle drugs into the prison.

That same month, police “swarmed” Mr Wright’s car as he arrived at the north-east superjail to visit Miss Gibson and he was strip-searched and put in a cell before being freed without charge, the court heard.

In a police interview read to the jury, Mitchell claimed she wrote the letter to alert police that Miss Gibson was involved with drugs and only called Mr Wright urging him to stay away from Miss Gibson for his own safety.

During the interview, in February 2018, Mitchell told police: “I had heard Mr Wright was going to get done in. Not just done in but killed.

“I told the police exactly what was going on in the letter. I knew the calls (from the prison to Mr Wright) were being recorded. I’m not stupid.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin accepted defence agent John McLeod’s argument that there was no evidence Mitchell was trying to persuade Mr Wright to do something he would not have otherwise done.

She said: “Mr Wright was in the habit of giving Miss Gibson money. I don’t think the Crown can argue Mr Wright would not have otherwise done that without the involvement of the accused.”

Mitchell was acquitted on a single charge of attempted fraud.