Woman, 35, dies and man and children injured following north-east crash

A 35-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in the north-east.

The collision, which happened on the A948 near Golf Road, Ellon, at about 4pm yesterday, involved a white Volkswagen Polo motor vehicle and a white Mitsubishi L200 motor vehicle that was towing a twin axle trailer.

The 35-year-old female driver of the white Volkswagen was taken to hospital but tragically died from her injuries.

A 33-year-old man and two children, aged 6 and 4, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt Andy Meikleham said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the friends and family of those involved.

“The investigation into the cause of the collision is under way, in order to assist in piecing together the circumstances leading to the collision we would urge any person who has not yet been spoken to by police and has seen the collision or either vehicle prior to the collision, has any dashcam footage to contact police on 101 and quote incident 2945 of 12/07/2019.”