Woman, 33, charged after cocaine worth £34,000 seized at Aberdeen train station

A woman has been charged after crack cocaine worth around £34,000 was recovered at Aberdeen Railway Station.

Police, with support from the dog unit, made the recovery yesterday.

As a result a 33-year-old woman from the Birmingham area was charged and is set to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

It comes as detectives continue to target drug transport routes in and out of Aberdeen.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “Tackling illegal drugs and removing them from our communities is a priority for officers every single day and that includes targeting the transport routes in and out of the north-east.

“Earlier this month we carried out a successful operation at the train station with support from our colleagues at British Transport Police and we will continue to carry out disruption tactics like this to send a clear message that illegal substances are not welcome here.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to contact the police on 101 so that we can use this to build live intelligence which enables us to target our resources to the right places at the right times.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 which is 100% confidential.”