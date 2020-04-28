Woman, 28, dies following crash on A96

A 28-year-old woman has died following a crash on the A96 this morning.

The crash happened at the junction for Mulben between Fochabers and Keith at around 8.35am.

The collision involved a red Audi A3, a white Ford transit van and a grey Peugeot 2008.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Transit, as well as the driver of the Audi, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The section of road has now reopened.

Sergeant Scott Deans, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or any drivers with potential dash-cam footage, to please come forward and assist our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101, quoting reference 0598 of 28 April.