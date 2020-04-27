Woman, 28, charged in connection with theft from Aberdeen property

A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a theft from a property in Aberdeen.

The item, which was taken from a property in the Ash-Hill Place area of Aberdeen yesterday, has been recovered and the woman will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Graeme Smith, of the Mastrick Community Policing Team, said: “Police Scotland are committed to tackling acquisitive crimes, and those involved in targeting vulnerable members of the public particularly at this unsettling time.

“I would like to remind residents across the north-east to keep their properties and vehicles secure and only open doors to those you know and trust. I would also encourage the public to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.”