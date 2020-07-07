Woman, 22, arrested after one-car crash in Aberdeen

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested following a one-car crash in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on Holburn Street at around 11.30pm yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland was made aware of a road crash involving a single car on Holburn Street in Aberdeen shortly before 11.30pm on Monday, 6 July.

“Nobody was injured. A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”