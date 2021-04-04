Woman, 21, dies during incident on north-east farm

A 21-year-old woman has died during an incident on a north-east farm.

Police say inquiries into the young woman’s death are ongoing, after she was pronounced dead upon their arrival at farmland off the A947, south of Turriff, yesterday afternoon.

Numerous police officers were seen investigating in a field next to the A947 Banff to Aberdeen road, about three miles south of Turriff, and the road was closed to motorists there for more than six hours.

It is understood the woman was working on the farm yesterday.

Detective Inspector John Lumsden, from the north-east’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Around 3.45pm on Saturday, April 3, officers were made aware of an incident within a field off the A947 near Turriff, involving a 21-year-old woman.

“Police attended and sadly the female was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”