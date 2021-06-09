‘Witty, dependable rock of a man’: Tributes pour in for motorcyclist after tragic A941 crash

The brother of a motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A941 on Tuesday has paid tribute, calling him “fearless, loyal, thoughtful and kind”.

The 44-year-old, named locally as father-of-two Paul Fairbairn, was involved in an incident with a white van near Fogwatt in Moray while on his Suzuki motorbike on Monday morning.

An ambulance transported him to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Twitter, Paul’s older brother Daniel Fairbairn wrote that he was a “a stoic, witty dependable rock of a man”.

No easy way to say this. Around midday I found out my little brother had been killed whilst riding his motorbike into town. He was 44, father of two and a stoic, witty dependable rock of a man. He introduced me to my wife and put up with me eating his sweets- — Daniel M Fairbairn💙🏳️‍🌈#PrideMonth (He,Him) (@D_M_Fairbairn) June 8, 2021

He added: “He introduced me to my wife and put up with me eating his sweets when we were kids.

“He was fearless, loyal, thoughtful and kind. He was also hot headed as a young man but when he made up his mind he would stand fast.”

He told others to “hold those you love”, before also urging them to consider bikers when driving on the roads.

‘Definitely one of the good guys’

Paul’s motorcycle club Highlanders MCC put a post on their Facebook page yesterday evening, describing him as “one of our family” and saying their thoughts were with his wife Carolann and two children.

Other members of the club wrote their own tributes to Paul in the comments of the post, describing him as “such a good bloke” and “an absolute legend”.

One woman wrote: “So sad to hear about Paul, lots of happy memories from school, love and thoughts with his family and friends.”

She added: “Life is so cruel sometimes.”

Another friend said: “Great guy so sad to hear, have many fun memories of Paul a great pal from my younger days.

“Thoughts with his family and you all.”

And another man wrote: “A true gent, Paul was definitely one of the good guys.”

Several tributes were also paid by members of different motorcycle clubs around Scotland, including Inverness-based Born To Lose MCC and Hillbillies MCC from Ayrshire.

Police appeal for assistance

On Tuesday evening Inspector Lorraine Mackie, from roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man who has died as a result of this road crash.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I am appealing to members of the public for their assistance with our investigation.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time of the crash and may have witnessed this that you come forward and speak to officers.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident, please speak to police.”