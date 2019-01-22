Witnesses appeal after break-ins in north-east town

A witnesses appeal has been launched after two daylight thefts in a north-east town.

A property in Duncan Drive in Elgin was broken into at some point between 2.30pm and 6.30pm on Friday with cash and jewellery taken.

And yesterday, between 2.15pm and 6.30pm cash and jewellery was taken from a property in the Fairfield Avenue area of the town.

The cash stolen amounts to a low three-figure sum, the police have confirmed, but there has not been a valuation released for the jewellery.

Inquiry officer PC David Leil, said: “These incidents have happened during daylight hours or during the early evening in built up residential areas.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen anything unusual or suspicious to get in touch.

“The owners have naturally been upset by the incident and we are carrying out additional patrols in the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to speak to any officer, phone 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“For information in relation to Duncan Drive please quote reference number CF0015230119 and for the incident at Fairfield Avenue quote CF0017070119.”