Witness plea after two hurt in serious crash on north-east road

Police are appealing for witnesses following a three-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Two people have been seriously injured in the collision on the A944 near Kirkton of Skene at about 5.50pm last night.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital and the road was shut for nearly 10 hours while an investigation was carried out.

The incident involved a white Range Rover Evoque driven by a 71-year-old man, a blue Vauxhall Astra driven by a 46-year-old man and a grey Audi A4 driven by a 60-year-old woman.

Fire crews used cutting equipment to free one person from a vehicle, and the man and woman who were driving the Astra and Audi were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries.

The 71-year-old man was not injured.

The road reopened about 3.10am today and Police Scotland have urged any witnesses who may have seen the vehicles to come forward.

PC Dan Baird from the road policing unit said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the white Range Rover Evoque, the blue Vauxhall Astra or the Grey Audi A4 prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number PS-20190123-2916.’’

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said nine firefighters were involved in the incident.

She said: “We received the call at 5.55pm last night where we were told of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles. One person was released from a vehicle by our crews in attendance.

“We used cutting gear and stabilised the vehicle.

“Our two crews in attendance were from North Anderson Drive.”

A Scottish Ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 5.52pm yesterday to attend a road traffic collision on the A944 near Kirkton of Skene. We dispatched one ambulance, a Paramedic Response Unit and our special operations team to the scene.”