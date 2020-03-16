Witness appeal after woman, 61, robbed in north-east town centre

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a “disgraceful” incident in which a woman was robbed in a town centre.

A 61-year-old woman was robbed when a man grabbed her handbag on Castle Street in Fraserburgh at around 5pm on Friday, and stole her purse.

Police are appealing for help to trace the culprit, and local councillors have called on members of the public who might know something to get in touch.

Aligned independent councillor Doreen Mair branded the incident “disgraceful”.

She said: “I would just like to ask anyone who saw the incident or has any CCTV in the area to come forward and help the police.

“It really is disgraceful that should happen in the middle of the town in the middle of the day.

“Anything anybody can do to help the police catch the perpetrator would be great.

“The lady wasn’t hurt but I’m sure she was extremely upset.

“It should simply not be happening.”

Conservative councillor Andy Kille, who represents the area, added: “Obviously this will be a very frightening incident for the lady concerned.

“Fortunately these incidents are very rare, but if anybody has any information please pass it on to the police.”

Detective Sergeant Jill Anderson of Aberdeen CID, said: “The woman was shaken but not injured.

“We appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information to come forward.”

Officers are now searching for a man in connection with the incident.

He is described as being between 40 and 50 years old, of stocky build and around 5ft 8ins tall.

He was wearing a dark jacket with the hood pulled up and grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2720 of March 13.