Witness appeal after windows at Aberdeen medical practice smashed

Officers are appealing for witnesses after windows at an Aberdeen medical practice were smashed.

The incident happened at the Kincorth Medical Practice at around 4pm on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland.

Extra patrols are being carried out in the Kincorth and Garthdee areas in a response to antisocial behaviour and “associated criminality”.

Sergeant Kevin Souter form the Nigg Community Policing Team said: “The Health Centre is an important asset for the community. I am appealing to anyone with information to please call police on 101 quoting reference number 2304 of Thursday 23 January, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”