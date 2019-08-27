Witness appeal after thieves target Aberdeen delivery driver’s vehicle

Officers in Aberdeen are looking to speak to two men after a delivery driver almost had his vehicle stolen.

The incident happened at around 12.15am this morning in the Ashley Gardens area of the city.

Police are looking to speak to two men last seen heading towards Ashley Road on a dark motorbike.

DC Heather Gettings, who is leading the investigation, said: “The suspects were thankfully unsuccessful in their attempt however it would have still been an extremely unnerving incident for the delivery driver involved.

“Crimes of this nature are extremely rare, especially in this particular area, however I would urge all motorists to never leave your vehicle unattended to not give opportunistic thieves a chance.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain completely anonymous.”