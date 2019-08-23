Witness appeal after thefts from honestly boxes at north-east estates

Police are appealing for information after a spate of thefts from honesty boxes across the north-east.

In total five incidents, all of which took place overnight, have been reported to officers in the last six weeks.

There have been two thefts at Fyvie Castle, the first on July 11 and the second on July 30 and two thefts at Leith Hall, with one between August 9 and 19, the second on Tuesday.

The fifth incident took place at Crathes, also on Tuesday.

In total it’s estimated more than £100 has been taken.

At the time of the first theft, staff at Fyvie Castle said: “We were so disappointed to discover that overnight someone has taken apart our honesty box outside the walled garden and removed most of the donations kindly left by our visitors, which help with our considerable running costs.

“If anyone has any information or saw anything please get in touch.”

Investigating officer Sergeant Keith Greig said: “If anyone recalls seeing any suspicious activity at these locations on these dates I would ask that they call in with information.

“I would also advise anyone using an honesty box scheme to sell local produce or collect money for charity to be aware that opportunist thieves have been operating and to take suitable preventative measures such as removing money from such boxes each night.”