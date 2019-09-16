Witness appeal after suspicious fire along north-east coast

Officers are appealing for witnesses after three suspicious fires in Moray.

The first, a large gorse fire near Clashach Quarry, Hopeman, was called in around 4.45pm yesterday.

Nobody was injured, however an area of 250m x 250m was affected.

The second blaze was reported around 20 minutes later and involved a shed on fire in a garden in Grant Street, Burghead.

The shed suffered considerable damage, however nobody was injured.

A third fire, in the Roseisle Forest area at around 5.55pm yesterday, saw around 100 metres of gorse being destroyed.

Inquiries into all three blazes are ongoing, and with all three linked by the same coastal path, officers are looking into the possibility the same person or group are responsible.

Detective Inspector Martin MacDougall from Elgin CID said: “While no one was hurt as a result of any of these fires, they had the potential to spread and cause extensive damage and put the public at real risk of harm.

“All of the areas are accessible to one another by the same coastal path and so we are exploring the possibility that the same person, or group of people, were responsible.

“If you saw anything suspicious in any of these areas, or have information relevant to our ongoing inquiries, please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Elgin CID via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.