Witness appeal after red BMW spotted allegedly driving dangerously on A96

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was charged with dangerous driving offences on the A96.

The appeal for witnesses comes after reports of a red BMW, with a black roof and personalised number plate, driving erratically on the road between Inverurie and Elgin.

The incidents took place between June 2019 to Wednesday January 22 2020.

A 25-year-old man was charged in connection with dangerous driving offences and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Inquiries are ongoing into these reports and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this car driving to contact police.

Road Policing Constable Angela Dow said: “A man has been charged, however inquiries remain ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who recognises the description of the car and has witnessed erratic driving from this vehicle on the A96 to come forward as soon as possible.

“I’d also be interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the car driving.

“Police Scotland is committed to road safety and anyone concerned about the behaviour of drivers should contact police on 101.”

Anyone with information about this car that may be able to assist is asked to call the Road Policing Unit in Inverurie on 101, quoting incident 1163 of 22 January.