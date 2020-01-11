Witness appeal after pensioner killed in north-east crash

Police are appealing for information after a pensioner died following a crash on a north-east road.

The 80-year-man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was travelling in a Kia Rio when it was involved in a collision on the A90 at around 5pm on Friday.

The driver of a Vauxhall Zafira was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after suffering minor injuries.

It happened at the Auquhirie junction to the south of Stonehaven.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the incident or may have recorded it on their vehicle dashcams.

Constable Sarah Ritchie, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re asking for anyone who was on that stretch of road around 5pm and saw the collision take place, or saw any of the vehicles beforehand to please come forward.

“If anyone has potential dashcam footage prior to the incident also, that would greatly assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2696 of January 10.