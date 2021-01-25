Witness appeal after pensioner dies in Aberdeen supermarket car park

Police are appealing for information after a pensioner died in his car at an Aberdeen supermarket.

It is believed the 73-year-old man took ill behind the wheel while at Tesco in Rousey Drive, in the Woodend area, yesterday.

The alarm was raised at about 3.10pm, but paramedics and police could not save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now police are urging anyone who saw a blue Nissan Micra being driven in the car park at around 3pm to contact them.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from the roads policing team, said: “We are working to establish the exact circumstances at this time and although we believe that the man has taken ill at the wheel, we are asking any witnesses to come forward.

“I would urge anyone who saw the blue Nissan Micra being driven in the car park around 3pm on Sunday to contact us. We would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 2121 of Sunday, 24 January, 2021.