Witness appeal after man knocked down by cyclist in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for witnesses after a man was knocked down by a cyclist in what they are describing as an “appalling incident”.

The collision, involving a female cyclist, happened in heavy traffic on West North Street between 12.30 and 1pm on Saturday.

As a result of the crash the man was knocked to the ground and injured.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has dashcam footage of the area is asked to contact Police Scotland.

PC Andy Clements said: “This appalling incident happened 12.30-1pm on Saturday.

“The female cyclist is white, 5ft, medium build, early 20s, black/blonde hair.”