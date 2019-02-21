Thursday, February 21st 2019 Show Links
Witness appeal after man assaulted in Aberdeen city centre

by Craig Paton
21/02/2019, 2:20 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses of an assault in Aberdeen city centre this morning.

The altercation occurred between two men on Hadden Street at 8.55am.

A 42-year-old man sustained an injury to his abdomen as a result of the assault, but it is not known if he attended hospital.

PC Mark Mckenzie said: “At that time of the morning the city centre would have been busy with people going to work.

“If anyone recalls seeing a disturbance on Hadden Street I would ask that they get in contact with police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0097 of 21 Feb.”

