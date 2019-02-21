Witness appeal after man assaulted in Aberdeen city centre

Police are appealing for witnesses of an assault in Aberdeen city centre this morning.

The altercation occurred between two men on Hadden Street at 8.55am.

A 42-year-old man sustained an injury to his abdomen as a result of the assault, but it is not known if he attended hospital.

PC Mark Mckenzie said: “At that time of the morning the city centre would have been busy with people going to work.

“If anyone recalls seeing a disturbance on Hadden Street I would ask that they get in contact with police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0097 of 21 Feb.”