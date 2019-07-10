Witness appeal after cyclist, 16, hit by Audi at Aberdeen beach

An appeal has been launched after a 16-year-old cyclist was knocked down by a car in Aberdeen.

The incident happened while the boy was cycling along the footway on the Beach Esplanade, in the direction of the leisure centre at around 11.20pm on Sunday.

The male driver of the car, believed to be a white Audi, possibly a Q5 or similar, stopped to speak to the teenager, checking he was okay, before leaving.

The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Road Policing PC Scott Walmsley said: “As part of our inquiries into this incident, we would like to speak to the driver of the white Audi and would therefore urge him to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anybody that was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision to also get in touch.

“In particular we would like to speak to the occupants of two small cars – a blue or purple Ford Focus or similar make, and another small dark car – which were travelling in the opposite direction and may have seen what happened.

“Please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1500 of July 8.”