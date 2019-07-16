Witness appeal after break-in at Aberdeen home

A witness appeal has been launched after a housebreaking in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in the Station Road South area of Peterculter at around 7pm last night.

Nothing was taken during the break-in.

Officers have issued a brief description of a man seen in the area around the time of the incident who they want to speak to.

He is described as tall and wearing grey shorts.

Inquiry officer Detective Constable Ailsa McKain said: “Nothing was stolen however the occupiers are naturally upset by this incident and a thorough inquiry is ongoing.

“We would ask that anyone who has any information or recognises the man described contacts police on 101 using reference number CF0178180719.”