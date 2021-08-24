‘With a heavy heart’: Johnny Foxes among latest businesses to temporarily close due to Covid

More businesses in the north and north-east have announced temporary closures due to Covid.

As the number of positive cases continue to rise across the country, a number of hospitality businesses have been forced to close their doors.

Johnny Foxes and The Den on Bank Street in Inverness have made the “proactive decision” to close from today until Friday.

Staff shared a post on Facebook with the news, they wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we are making the proactive decision to close from today until Friday, August 27, as a precautionary measure.

“The welfare of our team and customers are our biggest priority during these challenging times.

“While we have robust measures in place, unfortunately as the rules have been relaxed it was inevitable that we would be impacted at some point. Today is a sad day.

“All our team will be tested prior to reopening, and we will take advice from the Health Protection Team and local authority to ensure we are following the best possible procedures during this time.

“With their guidance we will review this later this week. Thank you all for your continued support and we will be in contact for any bookings over the next couple of days.”

Health and safety is ‘our top priority’

Meanwhile The Galley restaurant in Whitehills has also announced a temporary closure due to the rising number of cases.

The restaurant will be closed today and tomorrow to undergo a deep clean throughout.

In a social media post, staff shared: “This is not necessary under government guidelines but the health and safety of our staff and customers is our top priority.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding and look forward to seeing you soon.”

Staff also added that anyone who has a booking on those days will be contacted on Tuesday.

At the weekend, The Westhill Chip Shop in Inverness announced it would be closing permanently from August 29 due to the challenges of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, The Cult of Coffee in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen is temporarily closed due to staff having to self-isolate.

Covid cases in Scotland hit the highest ever recorded in a single day on Tuesday, with a total of 4,323 reported in 24 hours.

While those who test positive for Covid still need to self-isolate, close contacts who have been double-vaccinated for at least two weeks and have a negative PCR result can end their isolation.