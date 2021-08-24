Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

‘With a heavy heart’: Johnny Foxes among latest businesses to temporarily close due to Covid

By Ellie Milne
24/08/2021, 1:50 pm Updated: 24/08/2021, 1:52 pm
The Galley restaurant in Whitehills
The Galley restaurant in Whitehills

More businesses in the north and north-east have announced temporary closures due to Covid.

As the number of positive cases continue to rise across the country, a number of hospitality businesses have been forced to close their doors.

Johnny Foxes and The Den on Bank Street in Inverness have made the “proactive decision” to close from today until Friday.

Staff shared a post on Facebook with the news, they wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we are making the proactive decision to close from today until Friday, August 27, as a precautionary measure.

“The welfare of our team and customers are our biggest priority during these challenging times.

“While we have robust measures in place, unfortunately as the rules have been relaxed it was inevitable that we would be impacted at some point. Today is a sad day.

“All our team will be tested prior to reopening, and we will take advice from the Health Protection Team and local authority to ensure we are following the best possible procedures during this time.

“With their guidance we will review this later this week. Thank you all for your continued support and we will be in contact for any bookings over the next couple of days.”

Owner Don Lawson moved operations at Johnny Foxes outdoors during the pandemic. Picture: Steph Davidson.

Health and safety is ‘our top priority’

Meanwhile The Galley restaurant in Whitehills has also announced a temporary closure due to the rising number of cases.

The restaurant will be closed today and tomorrow to undergo a deep clean throughout.

In a social media post, staff shared: “This is not necessary under government guidelines but the health and safety of our staff and customers is our top priority.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding and look forward to seeing you soon.”

Staff also added that anyone who has a booking on those days will be contacted on Tuesday.

At the weekend, The Westhill Chip Shop in Inverness announced it would be closing permanently from August 29 due to the challenges of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, The Cult of Coffee in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen is temporarily closed due to staff having to self-isolate.

Covid cases in Scotland hit the highest ever recorded in a single day on Tuesday, with a total of 4,323 reported in 24 hours.

While those who test positive for Covid still need to self-isolate, close contacts who have been double-vaccinated for at least two weeks and have a negative PCR result can end their isolation.