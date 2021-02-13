Wintry weather leads to dangerous conditions and road closures in north-east

Snow drifts and wind conditions on roads across the north and north-east are causing chaos for drivers, with a number of closures in place and public transport cancelled.

Police are dealing with a number of incidents across the area amid reports of vehicles leaving the road or getting stuck.

Current government guidance asks people to only travel if they have an essential reason.

The A96 between Keith and Huntly has now reopened, after road maintenance body Bear Scotland sent three gritters, two tractors and an excavator to help clear it.

However, police are still “strongly advising” drivers to avoid the stretch of road as the conditions still post a threat.

The A95 between Aberlour and Craigellachie is currently closed in both directions due to a lorry which became stuck at around 7.35am, with Traffic Scotland urging drivers who are making an essential journey to seek an alternative route.

❗️UPDATE⌚️10:17#A95 RTC#A95 Aberlour – Craigellachie The road is now ❌CLOSED❌ in both directions Use alternative route #drivesafe @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 13, 2021

Among the other roads currently closed in Aberdeenshire are the B993, between Torphins and the B9119 Bandoodle Crossroads, and the B9119 itself, between the A980 Crossroads Hotel and the U42M Tullochvenus crossroads.

Drifting snow has also caused the A98 to be shut between the B9031 Coast Road and the B9105 at New Byth, and Aberdeenshire Council has warned that the A97 at Macduff may be closed too.

The B9029 between Maud and Old Deer has been closed, with a stuck HGV rendering it impassable.

⛔ ROAD CLOSED ⛔ B9029 between #Maud and #OldDeer due to stuck HGV. The road is not passable.@originalfm @AbshireRoads — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) February 13, 2021

In addition to the closed roads, police have warned drivers to avoid the A98 between Fraserburgh and Banff and the A950 between Peterhead and Mintlaw due to the weather conditions.

On the A950 between Mintlaw and Longside, snow has been drifting across both lanes this morning, with one vehicle having gone off the road – however, it remains open, with the police saying it is “driveable” with care.

🔴 ROAD UPDATE – A950 🔴 The A950 between #Mintlaw and #Longside is thick with drifting snow across both lanes. The road is still driveable but care must be taken, we already have a vehicle off the road at this location.@originalfm @trafficscotland @AbshireRoads pic.twitter.com/qJbSR8anxa — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) February 13, 2021

Public transport has also seen significant disruption, with Northlink Ferries cancelling a sailing from Aberdeen to Kirkwall, another from Lerwick to Aberdeen, and all journeys in the Pentland Firth.

The ferry operator has also warned that a number of trips tomorrow have a high risk of cancellation.

Adverse weather conditions have lead to the cancellation or alteration of a number of Stagecoach routes in the north-east, including: