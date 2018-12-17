Wintry weather expected to hit north-east again this week

Experts have warned the weather is set to deteriorate again.

Following a weekend marred by wild winds, driving rain and snow, the Met Office is predicting a return of the wintry weather this week.

Forecaster Sophie Yeomans said, after a quieter Sunday weather-wise, the wind had been expected to pick up again tonight but that no warning had been issued by the office over it as yet.

She said: “It will be a wet and windy spell into tomorrow morning.

“We might see some heavy rainfall tomorrow. Not a pleasant day.

“There’s still scope for warnings to go out.”

Gusts of 56mph were recorded at Aberdeen International Airport on Saturday, while speeds reached 71mph in Inverbervie.

Meanwhile, 28.8mm of rain fell at the airport in the space of 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday, with 34.4mm falling at Craibstone in the same timeframe.