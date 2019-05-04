Winter wonder-lambs enjoy chilly weather in north-east

The May Day bank holiday weekend could be one of the coldest on record in the north-east, according to the Met Office.

Plunging temeratures have already affected some parts of the region, with snow falling in Alford and heavy hail showers on the AWPR on Friday morning.

Temperatures in parts of Aberdeenshire dropped to near freezing levels – and could be set to fall even further as the weekend progresses, bringing more wintry conditions including snow showers in the area.

Experts from the Met Office now believe there is a chance the record minimum temperature for the holiday weekend, -6C, (21.2F) could be broken in the north-east.

In stark contrast, the region basked in sunshine on May 7 last year during the bank holiday, with the highest temperature of almost 19C recorded at Aboyne.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “Cold conditions are sweeping down from the north and a northerly flow coming from an Arctic direction.

“There is also a cold front coming in from the west which is causing the weather to be colder than it usually is at this time of year.

“We have already seen snow in some colder parts of the country, including the north-east, and that will spread across the rest of the UK as the weekend progresses.

“It will be a nice weekend for most parts, but the cold will never be far away, especially in the north and in higher parts of the country.

“There will be wintry showers and although those won’t be constant, sometimes they will be heavy – particularly in the north-east.

“We are expecting the temperature to drop below freezing in Aberdeenshire.

“Although it will not be too cold in the daytime, the coldest weather will come during the night and there is a chance the coldest bank holiday temperature, which is around -6C, could be beaten.

“It is not definite yet but there is certainly a chance we could see a record go this weekend.”

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed workers would be taking steps to minimise disruption caused by unusually cold weather over the holiday weekend, including deploying gritters on the roads.

A spokesman said: “We will be treating a number of routes this evening, particularly in the Marr area, as we are expecting wintry showers and temperatures to fall close to or below zero in a number of areas.

“It is likely to be cold tomorrow morning with sunny spells and a few wintry showers and we will continue to monitor conditions and react appropriately.”