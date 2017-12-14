Winter lighting scheme to make Aberdeen city centre sparkle

A winter lighting scheme is set to make Aberdeen city centre sparkle as part of a push to attract more shoppers.

The Green Winter Lighting project plans to enhance the area through the use of subtle lighting which was installed in early December and will be retained until early March 2018.

A total of 16 new down-lighters have been installed throughout The Green, which is part of the city’s Merchant Quarter, and a magenta film applied to existing lights in the area to create a softer effect.

In addition, there will be a moving light feature from the Indoor Market Cafe and the Nuart Aberdeen Mural on the Aberdeen Market Building will be lit from Cafe 52.

Geoff Cooper, city centre manager, said: “We hope that businesses and residents like the new lighting.

“The project, which was delivered within six weeks, has brought a new look to The Green which will attract interest from shoppers throughout the winter months

“It has also highlighted the importance of businesses working together, as they do throughout the Merchant Quarter.

“Together we can develop and deliver solutions to help city centre traders attract customers and boost footfall throughout the area.”

International lighting consultancy firm Steensen Varming is currently drawing up a creative lighting strategy and implementation plan as part of the City Centre Masterplan.

Proposals for the “Aberdeen in Colour” project will go to Aberdeen City Council for consideration early next year.

Councillor Marie Boulton, the local authority’s spokesperson for City Centre Masterplan projects, said: “The feedback from a public survey on ‘Aberdeen in Colour’ showed in broad terms overwhelming support for illuminating our streets, buildings and public spaces in imaginative new ways.

“The Green Winter Lighting initiative shows again that through working with partners we can animate our city centre and help make it a year-round destination.”

Gary Atkinson, Merchant Quarter Business Network, said: “The businesses in the Merchant Quarter are very excited to see this lighting project which helps to highlight The Green as an important route for pedestrians arriving in the city and navigating their way to Union Street.”