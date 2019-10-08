Winter is coming but Aberdeen City Council is ready

Aberdeen City Council has launched its winter maintenance programme, with thousands of tonnes of salt available to keep the city moving.

A winter budget of £1.523 million has been approved, with operations running between November 11 and March 15.

The council has stockpiled around 12,000 tonnes of salt and 180 staff will be on hand to treat the roads and pavements.

They have also vowed to ensure almost half of the city’s 590 miles of roads are treated before 7.30am.

Transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald insisted preparations are in place for bad weather.

But she added it is vital people look out for their neighbours during what experts predict will be a harsh winter, and urged residents to show a sense of community spirit.

Mrs Macdonald said: “I am confident. We feel we have got plenty of salt in stock. Hopefully we won’t have to use it all but we do feel we are prepared.

“The staff are ready and hopefully the citizens are ready as well so we can all work together when the snow does come as it inevitably will and get it as cleared as we can for people to get to school and work.

“I certainly live in a community where we do that and I know that goes on across the city.

“We want to see more of the community coming together and helping out where they can.

“It is about getting people out and about and making sure those who want to can get out and do what they have to do.

“It is that sense of community of going out there and maybe brushing somebody’s path or making sure they have a thermos flask. It’s that kind of community spirit and we have it in spades here in Aberdeen. It happens every year and I’m sure it will happen again.”

Community salt bins have been installed in 20 locations around Aberdeen, while residents are encouraged to apply for one-tonne salt bags by the November 1 deadline.

For the first time, members of the public will be able to track the progress of gritters as they move round the city.

Mrs Macdonald added: “If you’re worried about taking your car out and you want to see if your road has been tracked, there will be the ability to do that and see if the road you use has been gritted.

“It will be interesting to see how many people take up that challenge and get some feedback on how it works.

“There is a priority list of places to be gritted and the plans are very robust. The council have prioritised where we feel that should be done.

“There may be some places which miss out a little bit and we welcome any feedback from residents to make sure we are getting our plans spot on.”