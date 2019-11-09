Winning TV quiz pair from Aberdeen boost Charlie funds

Two friends from Aberdeen struck it lucky on TV game show The Cash Machine – and won £3,000 for charity.

Alan Phillips and Guy Andrews, both from Cults, took part in the STV programme after beating around 3,000 applicants.

Instead of keeping the money for themselves, the generous friends decided to donate the cash to local children’s charity Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Alan, 45, signed himself up along with pal Guy, also 45, because he had always wanted to make an appearance on TV.

He said: “It was on my bucket list to go on TV in some shape or form.

“I hadn’t really made any effort to do anything about it but then an advert came on for a game show and I thought: life’s too short.

“I started the application and didn’t really think anything about it. I was quite jokey in it, a bit flamboyant, because I didn’t think we would have a chance.”

Alan then received a call to let him know their application had been successful and they were asked to go into the STV studio for an interview.

He added: “I had to phone and tell Guy I’d put an application in for him, and he said ‘are you having a laugh?’

“But we were selected to go on the show; we couldn’t believe it.

“The only way I can describe it was that it was like your wedding day. It was just surreal.

“We didn’t expect to make it that far.”

Not only did they make it on to the programme, they also managed to win £3,000 for Charlie House, which will go towards its Big Build Appeal.

This has been launched to raise money to build an eight-bedroom specialist support centre in the grounds of Woodend Hospital – helping to provide respite care to families in the north-east.

Alan added: “We chose to give our money to charity because we thought it would be a nice thing to do.

“It’s a good charity, we thought it would be nice to do something nice for them.”

The show aired on September 8.

A statement from Charlie House said: “A huge congratulations and thank you to Alan and Guy, who won the show and chose to donate their prize to Charlie House.”

CHARLIE House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to construct and maintain a specialist support centre – £2m of the funds has already been secured. Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.