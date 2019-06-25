Winning smiles as Little Leopards settle into new home at Aberdeen shopping centre

Hopeful parents and toddlers turned out at a city shopping centre to be in with a chance of winning the Evening Express Little Leopards competition.

Youngsters smiled for the camera at the Trinity Centre, dressed in their best, in a bid to win a cash prize.

The competition – which is now taking place at the Trinity Centre – has £500 up for grabs, as well as other goodies.

Parents can enter by filling out the entry form below and taking it to the Union Street shopping centre every day from 10am to 4pm.

One of the youngsters was 18-month-old Natalia Hanratty from Cove.

Her mum, Nicole McGregor, said: “She is always dancing and singing up and down the house.

“She likes dance music and books – she loves her bedtime stories.

“Her favourite one right now is The Tiger Who Came to Tea.”

Natalia’s dad Shaun said the tot is always requesting back-to-back bedtime stories – and looks for any excuse to eat cake.

Also looking to win the contest is 25-month-old Lucas Davidson from Bucksburn.

His dad, Kris Davidson, said: “He’s a clever boy for his age and he loves Peppa Pig.”

Mum Kelly Taylor said Lucas’ favourite toy is his tablet and that he loves playing football with his dad.

She added: “He’s not a fussy eater – he’ll always give something a try and let you know when he doesn’t like it.

“He loves chocolate and anything and everything with cheese.”

As well as the cash prize, the winner will get a trophy and a canvas of the winning picture.

The family will also receive a family parlour pass for Mackie’s, a bottle of Champagne and flowers.

The contest, open to children aged five and under, runs daily from 10am to 4pm until Saturday.

Parents can enter by filling out the entry form in the paper, then taking it the Trinity Centre to have their photo taken free of charge.

The 11 runners-up each receive a canvas of their child and a free ice cream and coffee for four from Mackie’s 19.2 parlour at Marischal Square.