Winning smiles as kids take part in Little Leopards photo competition

Kids donned winning smiles as part of the Evening Express Little Leopards competition.

The third day of the contest saw babies, toddlers and youngsters give their best smile for our photographer.

Among those taking part were two-year-old Enzo Thomson and proud parents Carly Thomson, 28, and Sean Laurenson, 32.

Carly said: “Enzo is great. He’s doing really great since he’s recovering from open heart surgery he had last year.”

Sean said Enzo is “full of energy” and loves anything to do with motorbikes.

His mum added: “He also likes music and Makka Pakka.”

Families and friends will be able to vote for their favourite in a series of supplements later this summer.

Meanwhile, dedicated mum Lynsey Argo, 27, turned up at Marischal Square twice to get one-and-a-half-year-old Logan’s photo taken.

Lynsey could not rouse sleepy Logan out of his slumber the first time, but returned once he was awake and smiling.

She said: “We thought we’d stop by and enter the competition for a bit of fun. He is a very happy boy and is always playing with cars – he likes anything to do with cars.”

Parents Anna and Paul Cruickshank, brought their lively one-and-a-half-year-old Lauren to have her picture taken.

Her mum said: “She’s very energetic and is always happy. She also loves singing all the time.”

The overall winner will win a cheque for £500, a trophy and a canvas of the winning picture.

The winning family also receives a parlour pass for Mackie’s, a bottle of Champagne and flowers.

The contest, open to children up to and including the age of five, will run until June 22 (excluding June 16) from 10am until 4pm at Marischal Square.

Pictures are taken inside the courtyard under the leopard statue.